Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of IFNNY opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.
Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.