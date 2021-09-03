Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

IFNNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of IFNNY opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

