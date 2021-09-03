Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Down 14.8% in August

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 613,600 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 29th total of 720,100 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on III shares. Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial upped their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Information Services Group stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. 4,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,255. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $356.69 million, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.