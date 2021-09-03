Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 839,600 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the July 29th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $80.40 on Friday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingevity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingevity by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

