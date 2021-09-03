Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.16

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 17809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Innate Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPHYF)

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

