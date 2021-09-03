Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.48. Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 468 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

