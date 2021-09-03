Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Inseego alerts:

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 5,000 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,589.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the second quarter worth $102,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 115.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 266,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Inseego by 113,961.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,513 shares during the last quarter. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INSG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 618,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,012. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. Inseego has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $885.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.