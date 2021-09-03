Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Purchases $26,520.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Jennifer N. Pritzker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 11th, Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $14,680.00.
NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $19.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.
About Alphatec
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
