Insider Buying: Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Major Shareholder Purchases $26,520.00 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Jennifer N. Pritzker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $14,680.00.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

