Insider Buying: Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Insider Acquires A$50,850.00 in Stock

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) insider Jack Matthews bought 7,500 shares of Chorus stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$6.78 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of A$50,850.00 ($36,321.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.84.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.1389 dividend. This is an increase from Chorus’s previous Final dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. Chorus’s payout ratio is presently 311.69%.

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

