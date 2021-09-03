Insider Selling: Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CORT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,071,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,565,000 after acquiring an additional 124,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,281,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 58,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,809,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

