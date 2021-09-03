Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $40,970.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.65 million, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $48.65.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after buying an additional 55,232 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,227,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,215,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after buying an additional 29,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Forrester Research by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 350,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,061,000 after buying an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

