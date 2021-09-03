Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Sells $40,970.00 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director David Boyce sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $40,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Forrester Research stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.65 million, a P/E ratio of 84.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $48.65.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FORR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
