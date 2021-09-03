Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Sells 5,233 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $227,530.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,555.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of HSII opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $838.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.36 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSII. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 472.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HSII shares. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

