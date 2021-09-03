Insider Selling: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Sells 43,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $434,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Stock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $635,540.00.

Shares of LBRT traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.38. 468,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,172. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $581.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.42 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. 52.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.