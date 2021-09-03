Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Sells 447 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total value of $169,998.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Fauber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50.

Moody’s stock opened at $385.69 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.81 and its 200-day moving average is $336.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $36,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 86.0% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Moody’s by 40.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.55.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

