Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLAB stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $917.91 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 182,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 95,658 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Photronics by 91.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,117,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 99,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 76,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.