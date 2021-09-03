Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 4,858 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:POWI opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60.
Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.
