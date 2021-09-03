Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells 4,858 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,269.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $110.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 24,426.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

