Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,637,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,174,818.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Trading S.A. Ares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 111,229 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $661,812.55.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 33,407 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $195,765.02.

On Monday, August 16th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 6,313 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $38,698.69.

On Friday, August 13th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 52,031 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $322,592.20.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 257,800 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $1,575,158.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 56,528 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $315,991.52.

On Thursday, August 5th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 159,703 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $878,366.50.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Trading S.A. Ares sold 2,100 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $11,529.00.

On Thursday, July 29th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 18,247 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $103,825.43.

On Monday, June 28th, Trading S.A. Ares sold 24,839 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $170,892.32.

NASDAQ:PGEN opened at $6.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Precigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. Research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Precigen by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Precigen by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Precigen by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Precigen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Precigen by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

