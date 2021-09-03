Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Sells 1,353 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SLAB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.17. 4,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.75. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.19 and a 1-year high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 103,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 110,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

