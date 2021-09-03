Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 898 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $114.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day moving average is $102.53. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $74.34 and a one year high of $114.47.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

