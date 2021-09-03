Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 27,434 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $2,445,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the first quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth $298,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ALTL opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

