Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 2,217 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after buying an additional 1,515,710 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after buying an additional 772,712 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $395,558,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,399,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,394,000 after buying an additional 229,121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $104.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $96.02.

