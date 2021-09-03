Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 3,366 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 397.0% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 144,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Ares Capital by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 267,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,117,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its position in Ares Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 66,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.46.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

