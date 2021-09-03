Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases Shares of 10,967 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 22.7% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KL shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

NYSE:KL opened at $40.86 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

