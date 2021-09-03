Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 40.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $352,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,097.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $657,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $15,640,024.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,166,022.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,069,027 shares of company stock valued at $167,332,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

