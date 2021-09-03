International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and WNS (NYSE:WNS) Financial Survey

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.3% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WNS and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 8 0 2.89 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS currently has a consensus price target of $87.56, suggesting a potential upside of 4.97%.

Risk and Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WNS and International Monetary Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $912.60 million 4.44 $102.62 million $2.16 38.62 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.95% 18.43% 11.54% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

WNS beats International Monetary Systems on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments. The WNS Global BPM is delivered out of its delivery centers in China Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. The WNS Auto Claims BPM segment offers fault and non-fault repairs and legal services in relation to personal injury claims. The company was founded by Alan Stephen Dunning, David Charles Tibble and Neeraj Bhargava on February 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

