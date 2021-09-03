inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.210-$0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.50 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of inTEST from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

inTEST stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. inTEST has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in inTEST stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of inTEST worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

