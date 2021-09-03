Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss Sells 31,487 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total transaction of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,819.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James Alexander Chriss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $559.79 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

