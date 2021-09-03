Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of ADRE opened at $52.74 on Friday. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 12-month low of $43.95 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $202,000.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

