Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

VTA opened at $11.64 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:VTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

