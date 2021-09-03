Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,223,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,125. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $365.27 and its 200 day moving average is $341.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

