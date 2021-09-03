Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $7,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 110,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $347.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.54 and a 200 day moving average of $316.42. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $249.34 and a one year high of $349.47.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

