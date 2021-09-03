Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Fani Titi Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Fani Titi purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).
Investec Group stock opened at GBX 298.60 ($3.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.40.
Investec Group Company Profile
