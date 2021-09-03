Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Fani Titi Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Fani Titi purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group stock opened at GBX 298.60 ($3.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.85. Investec Group has a one year low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 286.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 266.40.

Investec Group Company Profile

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

