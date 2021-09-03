Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 14,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,305% compared to the typical volume of 1,015 call options.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 58,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,556. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on Rover Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rover Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

