Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 14,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,305% compared to the typical volume of 1,015 call options.
Shares of Rover Group stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $14.06. The company had a trading volume of 58,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,556. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $15.59.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rover Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 399,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Rover Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rover Group Company Profile
Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
