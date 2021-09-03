Investors Purchase Large Volume of Five Below Put Options (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 12,884 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,562% compared to the typical daily volume of 484 put options.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.24. Five Below has a 52 week low of $121.35 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.19.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Five Below by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

