Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,923 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,052% compared to the average volume of 61 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 48.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Banco Macro by 20,815.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 32,681 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $2,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.74. 2,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Banco Macro has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.75.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.23). Banco Macro had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.44%. Analysts predict that Banco Macro will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

