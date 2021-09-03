Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,941,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,557,000 after buying an additional 180,580 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of INVH opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

