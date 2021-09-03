ION Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 99.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, ION has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ION has a market cap of $603,995.53 and $12.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00091192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.00348574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00045919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About ION

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,646,924 coins and its circulating supply is 13,746,924 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

