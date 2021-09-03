iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 5.7% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.58. 113,487 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 11,421,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. CLSA raised shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $14,292,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 320.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $2,975,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iQIYI during the first quarter valued at $674,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

