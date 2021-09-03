iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.60 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 113,487 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,421,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

