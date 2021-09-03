IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRadimed Corporation engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible products. It offers non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems, IV tubing sets, IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls under the mRidium name; side car pump modules; dose error reduction systems; Masimo SET SpO2 monitoring products; and MRI Pulse oximeters, and MRI oximeter remotes and displays under the iMagox name used during MRI procedures. iRadimed Corporation is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:IRMD traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.54. 22,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.05 and a beta of 1.05. IRadimed has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts expect that IRadimed will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $31,128.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,951.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,371 in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 761,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after purchasing an additional 97,850 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

