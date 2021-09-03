iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the July 29th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 49.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,405. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $286.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.45.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.95 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. Research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

