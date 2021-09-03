Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,158 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,875,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,634,000 after purchasing an additional 298,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,030,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94,663 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 213.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,699,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,781,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $32,976.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,690.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $334,779. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

