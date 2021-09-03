Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 96.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,187,000 after buying an additional 214,112 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,977,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 365,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after acquiring an additional 143,869 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 315.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

BATS REM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.25. 253,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.