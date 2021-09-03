Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 17.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,534. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.05. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNV shares. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

