iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Update

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,650,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 26,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,252,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.54 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $167.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.05 and its 200 day moving average is $142.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 70,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 217,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,390,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 933,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,772,000 after acquiring an additional 193,913 shares during the period.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

