iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,747,000 after acquiring an additional 259,913 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,093,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,774 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,997,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,196,000 after buying an additional 328,431 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,509,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,395,000 after buying an additional 45,101 shares during the period. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,854,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,259. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.