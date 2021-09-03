iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.03. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.01. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $135.14.

