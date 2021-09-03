iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,104 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 219.8% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 484,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 173,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

IBDT opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.73. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $31.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.