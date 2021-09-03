iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Position Lessened by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000.

Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10.

