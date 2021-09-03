iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Raised by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. 374,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,849,500. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

