iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $136.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $137.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

